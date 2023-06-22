IMF programme: Protect all vulnerable groups - CRI to government

Business News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Executive Director of Child Rights Interna­tional (CRI), Mr Bright Appiah, has called on the government to come clear on its position regarding key social inter­vention programmes in the wake of the IMF bailout programme.



He also asked the government not to allow any external pres­sure to make Ghana abandon any of its social intervention programmes, especially, the free Senior High School (FSHS).



Mr Appiah made the assertion when he spoke on TV3’s morning show, New Day, on the topic ‘IMF Impacts on Ghana’s Social Inter­ventions and the Vulnerable’ and monitored by the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.



He said despite Ghana’s eco­nomic challenges, it would be suicidal for the government to implement any programme that would disadvantage the vulnerable groups in the society.



He explained that social inter­vention programmes such as the Livelihood Empowerment Pro­gramme (LEAP) and Free SHS programmes had helped many vulnerable groups.



Citing the free SHS programme as an example, Mr Appiah said enrolment rate of school children “is currently between 92 and 95 per cent which is amazing.”



According to him, the LEAP programme was one of the well-established social inter­vention programmes with over 350,000 household beneficiaries.



“If the vehicle is giving us re­sults, we need to strengthen it and channel more resources there, in order to benefit those who are in need,” Mr Appiah said.



“If the foundation of these programmes is shaken because of the IMF impact, the country need to take a look at how best to protect the vulnerable groups so that we can position ourselves in these difficult times,” he said.



Describing the free SHS as a unique concept and judging it from the benefits seen so far, Mr Appiah said Ghana must do everything within it capacity to protect and enhance it delivery.



“All the social intervention programmes are a fraction of our GDP. Let us strengthen it delivery instead of reviewing it down­wards,” he said.



Touching on child labour, Mr Appiah said despite the challenges faced, steps had been taken by the country to address such issues, adding that child labour in Ghana was not as prevalent as it used to be.



Rather, he raised concerns regarding children involved with galamsey, indicating that a policy must be developed to address the issue else “once these children are exposed to some form of daily income, they will never stop and also there are some health impli­cations.”



“The lack of policy from the government on this issue is wor­rying and could spell doom if left unattended to, so let us pick the programme and strengthen the management aspect of all these social interventions and begin to monitor the impact that is mak­ing,” Mr Appiah added.