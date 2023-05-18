IMF Bailout: What Ghanaians are saying on social media

Business News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

This is expected to change the economic outlook of the country

Ghana has received a significant financial boost as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $3 billion bailout to help revive the country's struggling economy. The approval came unanimously during a meeting held on May 17, 2023, by the IMF's Executive Board in Washington.



The three-year program aims to provide crucial support to Ghana's economy, which has been facing various challenges in recent times. The financial assistance comes as much-needed relief to mitigate the adverse effects of the economic downturn and implement reforms to ensure sustainable growth.



Upon hearing the news, some Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their perspectives on the IMF's support.



A Twitter user posted a skeptical comment, stating, "The IMF money, they start dey chop already." His comment reflects the concern that the funds might not be utilized properly or might benefit only a select few.



Another tweet expressed criticism, highlighting the apparent contradiction in celebrating an IMF deal after previously criticizing such agreements both in opposition and while in government.



The tweet read, "You're today celebrating an IMF deal? What didn't you guys say about an IMF deal then, in opposition and in government? You guys have no shame, enimguasi akwaaba."



