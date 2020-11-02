Business News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IES forecasts fuel stability for second pricing window of October 2020

File photo [Fuel Pump]

Institute of Energy Securities (IES) has said fuel prices at various pumps on the local market is expected to remain stable in the second pricing window of October 2020.



According to the institute, a vast of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept their prices unchanged within the period.



Presently, the average price of fuel at various pumps across the country stands at GH¢4.53.



According to an IES market scan, Zen Petroleum, Benab Oil, SO Energy and Alinco Oil traded the least-priced Gasoline and Gasoil on the local market in the October pricing window.



Meanwhile on the global oil market, Brent crude price averaged about US$41.90 per barrel for the pricing window under valuation.

