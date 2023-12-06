IES blames government for failing to prioritize energy sector

Business News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has blamed the government for failing to prioritize the energy sector in the country.



This comes on the back of Independent Power Producers threatening to shut down operations if the government does not pay debts owed to them.



Sunon Asogli Power has said its planned indefinite Sunon Asogli 560 MW power plant shutdown over unpaid invoices has been suspended.



According to the company, the move is a result of intervention and assurance from the Minister of Finance and Minister of State.



“We have resolved to suspend the plant shutdown for one (1) week,” the Chairman for Sunon Asogli, Qun Yang stated.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Executive Director for IES, Nana Amusi stated that the challenge with issues of power can be blamed on the government’s inability to prioritize energy security.



“We know the government is cash-strapped, but it is a matter of priority. What do you do at a time like this? You know there are critical sectors that you need to restore so that you are able to have an economy running. You know that power is key, and you know that the petroleum downstream is key.



“So the government must prioritize its investment and where it puts its resources so that we don’t go back to the day of dumsor and we don’t go to experience further economic downturn. It is a matter of priority,” Nana Amusi indicated.



He continued: “When they threatened, the government responded. In fact, it is giving a cue to many people and other players. The WAPCo you remember a few months ago tried as much as possible to get their money for the government to some extent by ensuring that they are not going to move the gas for power producers.”



He said power producers also threatened a few months ago and the government had to pay something small then went back to sleep.



“So what has happened as of Monday evening gives a clear indication that we have some resources but we are not prioritizing it. Until we are pushed to the wall,” Nana Amusi stated.