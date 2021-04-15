IES Ghana to exclusively livestream Finance Management and Strategy Conference

Business News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: IES Ghana

Facebook Live and other virtual platforms will be the only destination for directors, business professionals and executives to tune in live from the comfort of their offices for Institute of Executive Studies - Executive Conferences.



Viewers can virtually watch Philip Gamey and Kusi Boadum share their candid advice and insights on how businesses can go beyond traditional concepts to survive and thrive in the current constantly transforming, competitive global span.



Delegates will understand the new dynamics and role of finance executives as a key driver in the financial planning, budgeting, and performance management of organizations in today’s business environment and how performance of this accountabilities can determine their organization’s future success or failure. In this leading-edge seminar, you will learn how to:



• Develop effective goals, strategies and plans that lead to successful business objectives.



• Transform the budgeting process into a key management tool that drives performance.



• Increase the accuracy of forecasting to greatly improve decision making.

Mrs. Rebecca Danso, COO of IES Ghana announced in March, that due to the impact of COVID-19, all of IES’s Executive Conferences will take place remotely on its virtual platforms, where Philip Gamey and other consultants will address the delegates.



Participants of the virtual conferences will also have the opportunity to engage with other viewers and ask questions throughout the 60 minutes events from the comfort of their remote locations.



