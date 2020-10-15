Business News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: My News GH

IES’ Edmond Kombat selected for the Energy Transition – Germany’s Policy on Hydrogen in Berlin

Edmond Kombat, Analyst with the Institute for Energy Security

The Institute for Energy Security’s (IES) Edmond Kombat has been selected as one of the three Africans to attend “the Energy Transition – Germany’s Policy on Hydrogen”.



Edmond Kombat will represent the Institute for Energy Security (IES) as one of the selected organizations among the three organizations coming from Africa in Berlin in Q1 of 2021.



The training program was originally slated for the second quarter of 2020 however due to COVID-19 health and social distancing protocols, the new date for the physical training in Germany is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.



However, the virtual session of the program took place on the 16th of September, 2020.



IES is the only organization selected from West & Central Africa while the other two organizations are coming from Southern and Northern Africa. In total, there are fourteen participating individuals across the world representing Asia, Europe, Americas, Africa.



READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE



PRESS STATEMENT 15/10/2020 For Immediate Release



THE INSTITUTE FOR ENERGY SECURITY CONGRATULATES MR. EDMOND KOMBAT ON HIS SELECTION AS ONE OF THREE OF AFRICAN ORGANIZATIONS TO THE ENERGY TRANSITION – GERMANY’S POLICY ON HYDROGEN IN BERLIN



The Institute for Energy Security (IES) presents compliments to its media partners and has the pleasure to announce the selection of its Co-founder and Director of Administration & Research – Mr. Edmond Kombat to participate in “the Energy Transition – Germany’s Policy on Hydrogen”.



Mr. Edmond Kombat will represent the Institute for Energy Security (IES) as one of the selected organization among the three organizations coming from Africa in Berlin in Q1 of 2021. IES is the only organization selected from West & Central Africa while the other two organizations are coming from Southern and Northern Africa. In total, there are fourteen participating individuals across the world representing Asia, Europe, Americas, Africa.



The training program was originally slated for the second quarter of 2020 however due to Covid-19 health and social distancing protocols, the new date for the physical training in Germany is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. The virtual session of the program took place on the 16th of September, 2020.



The German government has budged Nine (9) Billion Euros for its Energy Transition and Renewable Energy Program from 2020 to 2030. Out of this amount two (2) Billion Euros is earmarked for African Green Energy development and advocacy.



It is the expectation of Institute for Energy Security that after the training, IES will be enriched and positioned to continue its relentless advocacy for renewable energy and the importance of green hydrogen in the conversation of Energy Transition.



IES is an award-winning African Energy Authority focused on the nexus between Energy demand and supply through research, data analysis, and advocacy.



Thank you.



SIGNED: Nana Amoasi VII Executive Director, IES

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.