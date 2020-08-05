Business News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Laud Business

ID1F: Akufo-Addo inspects Akro Farms

President Akufo-Addo at Akro Farms Ltd at Apasare

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on Tuesday August 4 visited Akro Farms Ltd., a 1-District1-Factory (1D1F) initiative at Apasare, in Akwapim North.



The company, which produces fresh and heathy table eggs, chicken feed, broilers, processed chicken and day-old chicks, has completed the first phase of its project with an investment of some GH¢20 million.



Management told the President that the automated Brooder house has a capacity of 40,000 birds, and has an automatic egg collection and packaging system installed to ensure speed and efficiency in our processes.



Additionally, the farm has a hatchery, with one feed processing unit and warehouse with 400 KVA Industrial Power Generation plant. The company plans to set up a 16,000 per day capacity meat processing plant for the broiler farm and out grower farmers.



The company has created both direct and indirect job opportunities for over 1,025 individuals involved in the poultry value chain in Akuapim North and its surrounding districts.

