ICUMS to undertake schedule maintenance of system on Saturday

Business News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) will undertake scheduled maintenance on March 4, 2023, according to a statement released by the operators of the ICUMS System Ghana Link Network Services Ltd.



The maintenance is scheduled to begin at 12:01 am and is expected to be completed on the same day at 11:59 pm.



During the maintenance period, users will experience intermittent downtimes and may not be able to access all features of the system.



The ICUMS System Administrator has stated that this maintenance is necessary to improve the system’s performance, stability, and security, ensuring it continues to meet the needs of all stakeholders.



The ICUMS is an automated customs management system that facilitates the clearance of goods at Ghana’s ports. It is a collaboration between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and Ghana Shippers Authority. Since its implementation, the system has been instrumental in reducing clearance times and improving revenue collection at the ports.



Stakeholders have been advised to plan their activities accordingly and take any necessary measures to minimize the impact of the maintenance on their operations. The ICUMS System Administrator has assured stakeholders that their team will work tirelessly to ensure that the maintenance is completed as quickly as possible, and normal operations resume promptly.



The scheduled maintenance of the ICUMS system is a necessary step to improve its performance, stability, and security. Stakeholders are advised to plan their activities accordingly, and the ICUMS System Administrator has assured stakeholders that normal operations will resume promptly after the maintenance is completed.