Business News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: IBM Ghana

IBM Ghana names new Country General Manager

Florence Ohene

IBM has announced the appointment of Florence Ohene as Country General Manager for IBM Ghana. In this role, she will be responsible for IBM Sales, Marketing, Services and Global Delivery Operations in Ghana.



IBM Ghana is part of the North, East and West Africa region of IBM's Middle East and Africa market and reports to the Regional Head, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh.



Ms. Ohene brings to this role more than 20 years of local and international experience in the IT industry, driving transformation, leading teams, developing markets and supporting clients across multiple industries.



Before joining IBM, Ms. Ohene was the Regional Head of Sales for Vodacom Business Africa’s operations in Ghana and Francophone markets.



In prior roles, Ms. Ohene served as Business Director for Publicis Groupe Africa where she was responsible for the West Africa market, and as Business Development Manager, at Bell Canada.



She was also the Founder and Managing Director of ABC Ghana Ltd., a start-up company focused on developing business cases for emerging solutions in Ghana.



Commenting on the appointment, Ms. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, Regional Head for IBM North, East and West Africa said, “We are excited to have Florence leading the IBM Ghana team and I am certain she will diligently serve our clients and Business Partners as we continue to expand IBM’s footprint in the market. We wish her every success.”



Ms. Ohene holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Society from York University, Toronto, Canada.





