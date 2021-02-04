Business News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Class FM

IAA publishes list of defaulting entities

Fifty-one entities did not submit their Quarterly Internal Audit Reports

The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has published the list of Covered Entities who have defaulted in submitting to it, required reports and plans.



According to the Agency, the Covered Entities listed, defaulted in the submission of the various reports as of Thursday, 31 December 2020.



Section 16 (3) of the Internal Audit Agency Act and Section 83 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 (Act 921) requires Covered Entities to periodically submit various reports and plans to the Agency as an assurance that control systems in Covered Entities are working.



Fifty-one entities did not submit their Quarterly Internal Audit Reports while 47 entities did not submit their Annual Internal Audit Plans.



The IAA has therefore advised affected Covered Entities to “submit the required reports to the Agency not later than 28th February 2021.



“Failure which appropriate actions required by the Public Financial Management (PFM) laws of Ghana shall be taken against them.”



Find below the full list:



Non-Submission of Quarterly Internal Audit Reports

1. Ahafo Regional Co-ordinating Council

2. Biakoye District Assembly

3. Central Regional Co-ordinating Council

4. Central Tongu District Assembly

5. Department of Parks and Gardens

6. Department of Social Welfare

7. District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF)

8. Electricity Company of Ghana

9. Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited

10. Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited

11. Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF)

12. Ghana Education Service

13. Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics

14. Scholarships Secretariat

15. Ghana College of Pharmacists

16. Graphic Communication Group Limited

17. Kintampo Health Research Centre

18. Krachi West District Assembly

19. Kwahu Afram Plains South District Assembly

20. Labour Department

21. Law Reform Commission

22. Ghana Meteorological Agency

23. Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC)

24. Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

25. Narcotic Control Commission

26. National Theatre of Ghana

27. National Council for Tertiary Education

28. National Blood Service

29. National Commission on Culture

30. National Media Commission (NMC)

31. National Sports Authority

32. New Times Corporation

33. Non-formal Education Division

34. Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL)

35. Parliamentary Service

36. Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission

37. Produce Buying Company Limited

38. Public Procurement Authority (PPA)

39. Public Records and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD)

40. Regional Maritime University

41. St. Francis College of Education

42. Ghana Standards Authority

43. State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA)

44. Students’ Loan Trust Fund

45. University of Development Studies (UDS)

46. Upper East Regional Co-ordinating Council

47. Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly

48. University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

49. Volta Aluminum Company Limited

50. Water Resources Commission (WRC)

51. Zabzugu District Assembly



Non-Submission of 2020 Annual Internal Audit Plans

1. Accra College of Education

2. Births and Deaths Registry

3. Builsa North District Assembly

4. Central Tongu District Assembly

5. Cocoa Processing Company Limited

6. Council for Tertiary and Vocational Education Training (CoTVET)

7. Department of Parks and Gardens

8. Electricity Company of Ghana Limited

9. Geological Survey Authority

10. Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited

11. Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited

12. Ghana Education Service (GES)

13. Ghana College of Pharmacists

14. Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics

15. Ghana Prisons Service

16. Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund

17. Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority

18. Scholarships Secretariat

19. Graphic Communication Group Limited

20. Kintampo Health Research Centre

21. Krachi West District Assembly

22. Kwahu Afram Plains South District Assembly

23. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

24. Law Reform Commission

25. National Theatre of Ghana

26. National Blood Service

27. National Media Commission

28. New Times Corporation

29. Non-formal Education Division

30. North East Regional Co-ordinating Council (NERCC)

31. Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands

32. Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Authority (PCSRA)

33. Produce Buying Company Limited

34. Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC)

35. Public Procurement Authority (PPA)

36. Public and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD)

37. Regional Maritime University

38. South Tongu District Assembly

39. St. Vincent College of Education

40. State Transport Corporation (STC)

41. State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA)

42. Takoradi Technical University (TTU)

43. University of Development Studies (UDS)

44. Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly

45.Wa Polytechnic

46. Water Resources Commission (WRC)

47. Zabzugu District Assembly