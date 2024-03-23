I will transform Suame Magazine into a modern automobile hub - Cheddar

Business News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Presidential hopeful and leader of The New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has promised to transform the Suame Magazine industrialized area into a modern automobile hub.



Affectionately known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, the business mogul addressed the challenges that the community faced and emphasized the need for experienced individuals to facilitate the rise of the younger generation.



“The problems we are dealing with are not about being old or being young, it affects everybody.



“So when the young people want to take charge, it’s up to the old ones to make sure that they pave the way for them,” he said.



Nana Kwame Bediako further highlighted the wealth of talent, diligence, and skill present in the area. He lamented the only barrier to progress in the community being financial constraints.



He also envisioned a future where Suame Magazine can boast of extensive showrooms, car manufacturing facilities, and even aircraft production capabilities, reflecting the potential he sees in the local workforce.



“We have talented people here, we have hardworking people here, we have skilled people here.



“If not for money, this place would have a massive showroom, there would have been a car manufacturing plant here, and there would have been a plane manufacturing plant here.



“Because with the level of talent here, you deserve all the resources necessary. Even the roads are not favourable, but this place has so much history and so much promise.



“I can assure you that when I come into power, I will make sure all this is done,” he said.



He assured that, upon election, his administration would commit to transforming the area into a hub that not only meets the needs of the local community but also stands as a beacon of industrial innovation and excellence.



Nana Kwame Bediako said these as part of his nationwide listening tour ahead of the upcoming 2024 general elections.





