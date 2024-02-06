'I will still leave Ghana for greener pastures' – 56-year-old Bolt driver laments economic hardship

Business News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the last few years, the harsh economic conditions in the country, coupled with high costs of living, tariff hikes, depreciation of the cedi, among others have resulted in a general gloom and doom sentiment among many citizens.



For many Ghanaians, the longer they live in Ghana, they continuously find themselves caught in the middle ground of the impacts of the economic crisis.



In a classic case of the above, a viral video of an elderly man lamenting the hardships he has been going through, has been shared on social media platform X.



The video shows a 56-year-old Bolt driver named Samuel K. Armah engaging in a candid conversation with a passenger on what he describes as an unending economic hardship and the decision he has made.



He shared that despite his old age, he is making frantic preparations to leave the country in search of a better life to support his family and children.



“The hardship is too much, we are fed up!, At my age of 56, I will still leave the country, I will go overseas... I have a country in mind... even a friend of mine has been looking for me to come over and become a driver over there and I’m preparing towards it.



I’m not thinking of myself because if at this time, I’m still suffering then what about my children!?. If me, at this time I’m suffering then nothing will softened in this country as everything will be keep going higher and nothing will be better, Nothing, absolutely nothing!,” the 56-year-old lamented.



He further stressed that anyone who tries to convince citizens that the country will get any better would be telling a lie as he believes there will be no end in sight until the Lord Jesus Christ makes a second coming to earth.



“It will not be better until thy kingdom,” the elderly man asserted.



When asked whether he was cursing the fortunes of the country, the 56-year-old man said, “No, I’m not cursing Ghana because our leaders don't have a good mindset.”



MA/AE



