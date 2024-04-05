I will make Ghana a pharmaceutical hub in West Africa – Dr. Bawumia

Business News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to make Ghana a pharmaceutical hub in West Africa.



Dr Bawumia said this as part of his campaign when he engaged members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana in Accra on Thursday, April 4, 2024, to throw more light on his policies for the industry and the nation.



The interaction, he said gave him further insight into issues of concern to members of the Society, which he pledged to include in his policy.



“Transforming the industry and making Ghana a pharmaceutical hub in West Africa to start with, will be of enormous benefits to Ghana, and my government, by the grace of God will focus on that,” he stated.



Dr Bawumia stressed that with a committed political will and the right investment to support the industry, it is possible to make Ghana a pharmaceutical hub in West Africa.