I will fight corruption robustly - John Mahama

Business News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to launch a strong fight against corruption in the next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should the party win the 2024 polls.



Addressing NDC delegates at Garu in the Upper East Region, the NDC flag bearer hopeful said corrupt practices under his administration will be dealt with regardless of his or her party affiliation.



“NDC is going to come into office, and we are going to launch a strong fight against corruption because we all know that corruption is one of the waste pipes in this country”, he noted, adding: “People who appropriate the money of the state must be brought to book and sanctioned and NDC is going to do that”.



“It doesn’t matter whether the people are our own or from some other party, we will make sure that the sword is slammed equally and anyone who takes the people’s money must suffer for it.”



Mr Mahama also promised to repair Akufo-Addo’s problematic Free SHS policy and the National Health Insurance Scheme if he is re-elected President in the 2024 elections.



He said reviewing the two policies will ameliorate the plight of Ghanaians and enhance the policies.



“Free SHS is not working properly, the benefit it is supposed to give the parents, they are not getting. I can tell you today that the money we are spending on our children to go to school is far more than when we used to pay school fees”.



“We are going to repair the free SHS and make it better and create the situation when where school reopens, all the children will go together and when they vacate they all come home together.”