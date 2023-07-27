'I will continue to pursue my business endeavours with integrity' - McDan to Raymond Archer

Business News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, has indicated that he will continue to pursue his business endeavours with integrity despite criticisms against his dealings.



According to him, he has over the years worked and collaborated with both the NDC and NPP governments adding that he remains neutral in his ordeals irrespective of the party involved.



“As a businessperson who has witnessed different governments come and go, I understand the ebb and flow of political landscapes. In the past, we have had NDC governments, and presently we have an NPP government. It is inevitable that one day the NDC will return to power, and I will continue to pursue my business endeavours with integrity, regardless of the political climate.



“In light of this, I would like to emphasize that no individual, such as the person mentioned, can undermine my resolve or cause any harm to me here in Accra, Ghana. Their actions may be limited to spreading falsehoods and promoting hate, but they hold no power over my pursuits or my character”.



McDan said this in a statement in response to recent allegations by businessman, Raymond Archer in an interview on Accra-based Radio Gold.



Raymond Archer recently stated that McDan should pray that the NPP stays in power forever, so that, as he added, the party can continue to single him and others out for opportunities.



He also accused McDan of trampling on the lives of over 5,000 people in the Ada salt lagoon area to enable him to build an empire for himself.



"Now, he has the McDan Group...a whole lagoon, natural resource was ceased and given to him and all those people who lived on that lagoon, and I understand about 4,000, 5,000 livelihoods have been taken and given to one man...he is building his empire while trampling on other people is who they are and what they have always done," Archer earlier said during the radio interview.



Raymond Archer has also been heard on several occasions speaking out against how his multi-million-dollar company, which was situated at Trade Fair (where McDan is the Board Chairman), was wrongly demolished in 2020 to pave the way for reconstruction works.



Read the full statement below:



I have recently come across a comment on social media allegedly made by an individual who claims to be a member of the NDC. While I typically do not engage with such baseless remarks, I feel compelled to address the situation and offer some perspective.



Time has always been the ultimate judge, and it will reveal the truth in due course. I trust that my actions and dedication to my business will speak louder than any baseless accusations. It is my hope that we can all engage in respectful and constructive dialogue, focusing on the progress and development of our great nation.



I wish Raymond and his friends all the best as we continue to work towards a better future for Ghana.



MA/NOQ