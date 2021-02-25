Business News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: aviationghana.com

‘I will complete Cape Coast airport during my tenure’- Ofori Asiamah

Transport and Aviation Minister-designate, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah

Transport Minister-designate, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has committed to completing the construction of the proposed Cape Coast airport within the next four years.



Answering questions about the proposed airport for the Central Region, Mr. Asiamah told the Vetting Committee of Parliament that: “I will ensure that it is constructed within my tenure; within the next four years, if I am given the nod.”



Feasibility studies have been completed and funding for the construction of an airport in Ankaful to serve the Central Region– a major tourism hub- has already been secured by the Kofi Adda-led Aviation Ministry.



The airport and other ancillary facilities, which is to be sited on a 600-acre land at Ankaful, is expected to cost about US$50million to construct.



The Central Region, which is a major tourism destination in the country, given its rich history and UNESCO World Heritage castles sited along the coast, is only accessible to tourists by road.



Connecting with the regional capital, Cape Coast, from Accra is hampered by heavy vehicular traffic. It takes about two (2) hours to connect from Accra on a typical weekend when many people usually travel for tourism and social events.



Cape Coast played a crucial role in the success of the Year of Return held in Ghana last year. Indeed a total of US$1.9 billion was generated into the economy through activities related to the “Year of Return.” The programme also brought about an increase of over 200,000 in total arrivals into the country.



On his part, Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabariba Kwesi Atta II in December 2020 expressed his preparedness to ensure the project is executed successfully.



“It’s been long overdue but better late than never. We are happy that the decision has now been made. I will engage my people to cooperate with the airport authorities. But should there be any problems, as in any human endeavour, we will see to it that it is settled quickly,” Osabariba Kwesi Atta II said.