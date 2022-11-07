'I was born to create jobs' - Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Business News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former finance minister and NDC 2024 Presidential hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has stated that his life purpose is to create jobs for others to find their daily bread.



The business man was speaking to Kasapa FM after formally announcing his intention to contest as NDC 2024 flag-bearer once nominations are formally opened by the party.



“I have worked to create jobs for others all my life through the many companies that I have established over the years. That is what God has blessed me with”.



The astute businessman added, “I am fulfilled when I see others working and feeding their families through the jobs I have created. That is my life purpose”.



Dr. Duffuor has established several known companies including banks, insurance companies, farms as well as a media conglomerate.



He recently told journalists that Ghana needs a businessman as President after so many years of failed trials of other professionals such as lawyers and communicators.



"And as Ghana’s economy continues to go down into deeper crisis, most Ghanaians are calling for an economic genius capable of producing an “economic miracle” not only to avoid debt default, reduce inflation and stabilize the Ghana cedi in the short term, but also to reduce debt-to-GDP ratio and create more jobs in the long term for the countless unemployed labor force," he noted.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor however says he is the economic genius Ghanaians are looking for at this crucial time.



“My economic track record is there for people to judge. From the numerous companies I have created and the thousands of jobs associated with them over the years, to the stable macro and microeconomic conditions during the period that I was finance minister under the government of President John Evans Atta Mills. It is the best economic record under this republic”.