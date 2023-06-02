'I rake in about $700m annually from gold export business' - NDC parliamentary candidate

Business News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In Ghana, there is a perception that most people go into politics because it is the easiest way for them to enrich themselves.



This perception is mostly fuelled by the sudden change in the lifestyle of politicians, including parliamentary, when they come into power.



However, some Ghanaian politicians are already super rich before they enter the realm of politics.



One of such politicians is the newly elected National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency, Joana Gyan.



Joana Gyan is the Chief Executive Officer of the gold dealership firm, Golden Empire Legacy Limited. She is also the Founder and CEO of Gem Multimedia Ghana Limited.



In 2022, she received an award by Forbes, as the Best Female Miner of the Year, 2021.



She also received the FIN Gold Woman of The Year award and the FIN Woman Executive Visionary of The Year award in the same year.



Joana Gyan has stated that her main motivation for entering into politics is to make a difference in her community and not money.



Speaking in an interview on “The Delay Show” in 2020, Gyan disclosed that she earns $700 million annually with the gold export business she owns.



“I do about $700 million every year, I do about $65 million month. My company exports gold… When I started, I was making around $200,000 to $1 million,” she said in Twi when asked about her net worth.



“I have a small-scale gold export license, a large-scale gold export license… I also have a company that does mining,” she added.



The businessman and entrepreneur is married to Ghanaian musician, Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, a member of the Keche group.



Joana Gyan is 38 years old and she hails from Dunkwa-Offin in the Central Region.



