I never referred to Minority MPs as 'hooligans' - BoG Governor

Dr Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), has refuted reports that he described members of the Minority Caucus of Ghana’s Parliament as ‘hooligans’.



In October 2023, the governor was reported to have denigrated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs who held a protest calling for his head over his management of the affairs of the central bank.



"Why did the minority fail to use other channels to get their grievances across but parade on the streets like hooligans?" he is quoted to have said in an interview with Central Banking.



Dr Addison, however, stated that he never made such remarks.



He made the clarification when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament on Monday, April 8, 2024.



According to him, there is no recording that he made such a statement, adding that his words were twisted by the media house that interviewed him, citinewsroom.com reports.



He added that he can never make such a comment because it is not in his nature.



“This is what I am coming to say that those who know me and know my character… you have not heard a single word of a recorded message with me describing parliamentarians in that manner.



“This was some foreign journalist’s description of the conversation we had and I disowned it,” he is quoted to have said.



