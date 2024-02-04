I’m irritated by the numerous taxes I pay on a litre of fuel - Nana Amoasi VII

Business News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, has bemoaned the high number of taxes Ghanaians have to pay when they purchase a litre of fuel.



He expressed his frustration over the introduction of an Emissions levy after the government had introduced many taxes.



“I am Ghanaian. I’m irritated by the numerous taxes I pay on a litre of fuel, and so if I describe the imposition of this emissions levy as a nuisance, I am right. I know how I feel. I know how my disposable income has been negatively affected,” he said as quoted by citinewsroom.com.



Nana Amoasi VII said the government should invest in constructing more roads to reduce emissions.



“The way forward, I think, is that the government must invest in decongesting the road. Construct more roads and ensure that traffic moves so that emissions will go down. Invest in electric vehicle infrastructure as well; it motivates people to move,” he added.



On February 1, 2024, the government introduced a new tax policy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles called the emissions levy.



This has generated a lot of reactions from experts who believe Ghanaians have been overburdened with too many taxes.



SSD/NOQ



