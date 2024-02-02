I’m fighting to bring economic prosperity to Ghana - Alan Kyerematen

Business News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leader of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has said the reason for his political power struggle to steer the affairs of the nation is to bring economic prosperity to the nation.



According to him, since the local economy took a downturn, it has been in a wobbling state and the country needs a leader who will put back on a sound footing.



As part of efforts to revive the local economy, Mr Kyerematen outdoored the Ghana Transformational Programme (GTP) - a roadmap to foster change in the economy and the country at large.



The leader of Movement for Change while speaking at the National Economic Summit in Accra on Friday, February 2, 2024 said, “As a politician it is true that I am fighting for political power, but it is equally true that I am fighting for a noble cause, which is to bring economic prosperity to our nation. This, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, is my motivation in convening this summit.”



“The Economic cluster of the GTP serves as the working document for our conversation today. The unique feature of this document which will be reflected in the presentations is that it focuses on solutions rather than debating the causes of our problems,” he added.



Alan Kyerematen spoke on the theme, “Building non-partisan consensus for a national economic development plan.”



The summit was to dialogue with industry players to proffer solutions to the country’s numerous problems.



According to him, with his 10-point GTP, he will bring the needed jobs and opportunities that the youth need to them and build a robust economy in the country.



SA/NOQ



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel