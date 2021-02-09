Business News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I’m always excited when people thrive and produce things that promote Ghana – Senyo Hosi

Senyo Horsi, Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors

Senyo Hosi, Chief Executive of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distribution, has commended small and medium scale industries on their contributions to the growth of Ghana’s economy in the wake of the global pandemic.



Mr Hosi has stated that the efforts by the industry players have greatly helped in the quest to eradicate unemployment in the country which has been a major setback for the growth of the economy.



Speaking at the commissioning of Emeralds Clothing at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, Mr Hosi expressed his gratitude to the players and charged them to do more to put Ghana on the map.



“I’m very excited to be here, I admire when people thrive and produce things that take Ghana and its products into the world and expand our potential,” he said.



He also encouraged them not to be reluctant but put in more effort to keep pushing to expand their businesses and as well support the growth of the country’s economy.



The Chief Executive Officer of Emeralds Clothing, Pearl Flolu, also pledged to use her brand to promote Ghana to the world and also intensify the Made in Ghana campaign.



However, The District Chief Executive for Afadzato South, EtornamFlolu, called on Ghanaian’s to portray the culture of Ghana in their everyday endeavours.



“We must learn to make African wears part of our everyday wear rather than reserving it for Friday’s. We are Africans and this is what makes us who we are,” he said.