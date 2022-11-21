I'm against ban on small-scale mining - Mireku Duker

Business News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has said he is against banning small-scale mining in the country.



According to him, this type of mining has created over 1 million jobs for many Ghanaians across various communities.



George Mireku Duker noted that the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (ACT 703) however permits Ghanaians to engage in small-scale mining activities but in a sustainable manner.



He however cautioned these small-scale miners not to destroy waterbodies and livelihoods.



“We are experiencing a global economic crisis. It’s not only Ghana, it’s everywhere in the world. God has blessed us with gold and it is creating jobs for us. All the large-scale mining companies employ 30,000 persons. Act 703 permits Ghanaians to engage in small-scale mining. Small-scale mining employs over one million Ghanaians," he said.



“I will never call for the banning of small-scale mining. The Community Mining Scheme will create jobs for the youth in the community but that does not mean we must destroy our waterbodies. We must all support government and protect our river bodies”, the minister added.



He made these comments at the launch of Atronsu-Ampenkrom community mining scheme for residents of Atronso in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipal Assembly of the Western North Region.



According to him, about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs would be created for Atronsu-Ampenkrom residents under the community mining scheme.



The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources also pointed out that government was keen on curbing the illegal mining menace in the country.



He said some 300 river guards have been recruited to patrol water bodies while speed boats have also been procured for patrol on waterbodies.



Registration and tracking of all earth-moving equipment have been acquired to help in the fight of illegal mining in the country, Mr Mireku Duker said.



