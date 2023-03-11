I have smoothly run companies under previous government's until Akufo-Addo took over - MP

Business News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Ghanaian businessman and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said that he has for years run his companies smoothly under various governments until Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over.



On the account of Kennedy Agyapong, the Ghana Revenue Authority and some persons who have targeted his businesses continue to harass him and devise ways to make life unbearable for him as a business owner in the country.



Terming the move as an 'intimidation', the MP hammered that he will not kowtow to any attempts to 'collapse' his business.



Expressing his disappointment on Sompa TV, the popular politician who is eyeing Ghana's presidential seat mentioned that the governments of Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, John Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama never targeted his business.



"I was informed that people from the Ghana Revenue Authority had stormed my place to check the number of fish I sell in a day.



"Let me state it clearly that I can't be threatened. They can not use the system to intimidate because it won't work. It's so sad for me to make this statement, when Rawlings was in office I opened businesses, same as president Kufour, Atta Mills and then in Mahama's era. I never went through any of these harassments. I am sad, I have to tell you the truth, I have never gone through harassment and intimidation as under Akufo-Addo...this is the frustration am going through to set up businesses for Ghanaians. Business owners can testify to what am saying," he lamented.



Kennedy Agyapong announced that he will not operate 'family and friends' under his government if elected as the next president of Ghana come December 2024.



"I have been a Member of Parliament for 6 consecutive terms...I hear people say my children are many and so they will take over positions. When am president, they will rather work for me. I have a lot of businesses for them to work in," he added.







