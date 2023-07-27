I have no intention to apologise, qualified or not - Sam George fires at GREDA

Business News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

In response to the demands made by the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) for an immediate unqualified apology and retraction of comments by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, remains resolute on his statements.



He said that he has no intention to apologize or retract any of his comments about the real estate industry.



The MP during a broadcast on 'Joy NewsFile Joy FM and Joy TV on Saturday, July 22, 2023, allegedly referred to the real estate business in Ghana as an enterprise for 'money laundering'.



The Ningo-Prampram MP in his statement expressed his disappointment at GREDA's response, accusing the association of playing the ostrich by denying the presence of money laundering in the real estate sector of Ghana.



“Let me start by stating that I have absolutely no intention to render an apology, qualified or not, nor make any retraction. As a public office holder, I am minded first by my fidelity to the truth, my conscience and the general well-being of the Ghanaian people. These considerations in my opinion supersede the whims of any individual or specific grouping.



“It is shocking that an association like GREDA would seek to play the ostrich and display publicly the malaise that bedevils our beautiful Nation – hypocrisy! How GREDA can boldly seek to make them that they are unaware of the fact that money laundering is happening in the real estate sector of our country is shocking and disappointing. The phenomenon is not peculiar to Ghana alone and is serious jurisdictions, legitimate industry players work with State authorities to rid their sector of these criminals. Unfortunately, here in Ghana, we are seeing GREDA seek to silence any voice that points out this criminality,” part of the MP’s statement read.



According to Sam George, his remarks were not meant to implicate all GREDA members but to address the problem of money laundering in the sector.



He cited messages of support from credible real estate developers who commended him for speaking out on an issue that poses a threat to the sector's integrity.



“Let me state for the records that I have received messages from hardworking and credible real estate developers who are engaged in honest enterprise commending me for speaking out on an issue that threatens the viability of the sector.

The attempt by the Executive Council to paint a picture that all GREDA members are saints and above reproach is one that would leave any discerning minds in stitches,” he continued.



The MP further stated that his comments on the real estate reflect the sentiments of many Ghanaians and encourage GREDA to pursue any legal options available to them to address those sentiments and not channel their legal actions against him.



Sam George also assured the association that his office is willing to collaborate on addressing unscrupulous elements in the sector who engage in illegal activities.



“I am fortified that my position is one that the majority of Ghanaians agree with and believe in. I encourage GREDA to exercise any legal options available to your good selves as you have indicated in your statement. It may open a vista for a wider investigation into a sector that we may not have looked at closely.



"My office remains available to work with GREDA whenever it is prepared to deal with unscrupulous elements who use the sector to perpetrate illegalities,” the MP stated.



