'I have no hand in lithium deal' -NAPO

Business News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The press aide to Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh has refuted an article by one Isaac Minta Larbi, a lawyer, who attributed certain disagreements with Ghana's lithium contract to Dr Prempeh.



Mr Kofi Abrefa Afena clarified that the lithium agreement falls within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



Highlighting the misalignment, Mr Afena pointed out that on Thursday, December 7, 2023, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources addressed the press regarding the lithium contract.



He emphasised that Dr Prempeh, the Energy Minister, had not made any comments on the matter.



Mr Afena attributed the error to a misunderstanding of the ministerial and agency alignment, urging Mr Minta Larbi to rectify the article upon clarification.



The minister's aide made this clarification speaking in an interview over the weekend.



Mr Afena emphasised that the Minerals Commission CEO, mentioned in Mr Larbi's article, should have served as a clear indication that the issue is unrelated to the Energy Ministry.