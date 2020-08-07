Business News of Friday, 7 August 2020

'I ended energy crisis, not you' – John Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said his administration ended the power crisis (dumsor) and not the Akufo-Addo administration.



He challenged the Akufo-Addo administration to provide evidence of the measures they introduced to end the 'dumsor' if indeed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) actually solved the problem.



Speaking to a group of Ghanaians in Bole after obtaining his voters ID card, Mr Mahama noted that since the NPP won the 2016 elections, not a single power plant has been added to what he brought into the country.



To that end, he said, he must be appreciated for resolving the power crisis.



“We were faced with the 'dumsor' crisis and I had gone to parliament and pledged that I was going to solve it. Today I am credited with ending 'dumsor'.



“Our colleagues (NPP) think that Ghanaians have a short memory. In 2016 there was no load shedding. How can you end a power crisis without adding one single megawatt of power to our national generation? It is not possible,” Mr Mahama said.



“How can you say you ended dumsor and yet you have not built one single power plant, how could you have ended it?,” he claimed.



“But the work that was done to end the 'dumsor', the foot soldiers who did the leg work was John Jinapor. I am very proud of him,” he added.

