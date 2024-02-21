I don't understand Mahama's 24-hour economy policy - Nana Akomea

Business News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice Chairman of Bawumia 2024 Campaign Team, Nana Akomea, has argued that NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama's announcement to implement a 24-hour economy if he wins the 2024 general election lacks clarity.



He wondered how Mahama would legislate market conditions under the 24-hour economy.



Nana Akomea, in an interview on Citi TV's Face to Face programme, stressed that he could not fathom the practicality of the 24-hour economy if implemented.



He said, “What will emerge in the campaign is Mahama says 24-hour economy. Me, I don’t understand it. When you ask them, they say it means people selling ‘waakye’ can do so throughout the night. When you ask another, they say farmers can farm throughout the night."



“They say they will put street lights there, give free electricity and all of that. Depending on who you speak to, they give you all kinds of explanations. Oye Bampoe Addo said this week that farmers can farm throughout the day. So it’s not very clear. You can’t legislate market conditions, you can’t pass a law and say Citi FM and all radio stations should run 24 hours,” Nana Akomea stated.



John Dramani Mahama, as part of his campaign promise said the implementation of the 24-hour economy will create new, decent, and well-paying jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



The 24-hour economy, he said, will improve the living standards of Ghanaians.



What is the 24-Hour Economy?



The 24-hour economy is an economic strategy that involves putting measures in place to ensure that businesses across various sectors in an economy operate both at night and in the day.



The 24-hour economy will also be in a three-shift system of 8 hours each, by creating an enabling environment that promotes productivity, competitiveness and well-paying jobs.



The strategy is aimed at ensuring that the economy is as vibrant during the day as it is at night to create more employment opportunities.



Essentially, businesses are to put measures in place to ensure that they are in operation every hour of the day. These measures include employing more staff and running a shift system.



Since John Mahama mentioned introducing it, he has faced vehement criticism and commendation from some sections of the public.



