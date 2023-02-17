I don’t owe taxes neither do I operate businesses or a farm – Ablakwa fires back

Business News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has denied evading taxes, operating a farm, and other businesses as alleged by a group that has petitioned the Ghana Revenue Authority to probe him.



A group calling itself The Movement For Justice – Ghana has reportedly petitioned the Registrar of Companies and the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to investigate Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over allegations of an unregistered company and unpaid taxes.



The group has asked the GRA to investigate the MP over an alleged source of some GHC500,000 he allegedly paid in cash as consideration for his shares in the company (Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Limited) when he incorporated it as well as any taxes that he paid on the transaction.



The group also inquired about another company in which they alleged M. Ablakwa is interested, Savvi Solutions.



The company allegedly owned by Mr. Ablakwa and his wife, Nuhela Seidu, has failed to pay taxes, according to the letters filed.



But Mr. Ablakwa responding to these allegations described them as false.



He stated that he does not operate a farm and is not the owner of the farms attributed to them.



The lawmaker claimed that the system is fighting him because of his efforts to combat corruption.



"Discerning Ghanaians know crime and corruption are fighting back. Treat that phoney group with utter contempt. I do not owe taxes neither am I operating any business or farm."



"The GRA has not issued any demand or tax default notice directed at me. Their lousy machinations have already failed. We cannot be intimidated!”