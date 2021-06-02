I don’t meddle in the business of Black Star Brokerage advisors - Adu Boahen

Business News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister-designate of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen, has told the Vetting Committee of Parliament that he does not engage in the business activities of Black Star Advisors.



According to him, he resigned from the company in 2017.



NDC Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Isaac Adongo, made an appeal to the Committee to reject the nomination of Mr. Adu Boahen.



He among other things alleged that Mr. Adu Boahen as a former Deputy Finance Minister benefited from monetary gains because he granted an undue benefit to his company through fees and charges on bonds issued by the state.



“So the reason we are borrowing 60 billion, 70 billion, and 280 billion; is not because Ghana needs it, but because some people need the money. Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen benefited from that money through the fees they get for their company. So I am calling on them as a matter of conscience to withdraw those companies immediately.”



“As for Charles Adu Boahen who is due for vetting, I want him to do the honourable thing and withdraw Black Star Brokerage before Wednesday. I want to assure them that this particular activity, I will not relent on it, and I am going to the extent of petitioning the IMF and the World Bank, I will also petition the International Investor community and I will petition CHRAJ to look into this. I will make their issuance of bonds a murky business in 2021, and I urge the Appointments Committee to reject his nomination for the interest of mother Ghana.”



But the nominee responding to the allegations said he does not engage in the activities of the company because he resigned.



“Mr. Chairman, as I mentioned earlier, I resigned from the board and management of Black Star Advisors in 2017. I have no role, and I do not participate in their business dealings.”