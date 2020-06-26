Business News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I don’t employ because of certificates – McDan

The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group, Daniel McKorley, says he looks beyond academic credentials when it comes to staff recruitment.



Although he argues that certificates matter, he however believes that attitude to work supersedes academic credentials.



Speaking on JoyNews, the CEO stated that certificates are the basics but attitude is prominent.



“I do not employ because of certificates but the attitude. You can see a very eloquent, good, smart young person but when you put them to work, it is a bit sad. The results are very appalling.”



He also noted that academic qualifications remain an important consideration when assessing candidates as a whole, but that will no longer act as a barrier to getting a foot in the door.



In an effort to secure the best talent on the market, many companies are expanding their applicant pool to include professionals without traditional certificates.



This move, Mr.McKorley believes is a step in the right direction.



COVID-19 on his business



The McDan Group has sustained significant financial losses as the COVID-19 pandemic spirals.



Speaking on Joynew’s programme, PM Express on Thursday, June 25, 2020, Daniel McKorley said his business has been hard hit making him lose over 4 million dollars each month.



“My business has been hard hit. You know I am in the logistics, airline business amongst others. No aircraft is flying in terms of passenger, cargo. It is only the vessels that are moving. I am losing over 3 or 4 million dollars every month.”





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.