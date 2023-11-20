'I can't even buy digestive biscuit' - Watch some Ghanaians share basic things they can no longer afford

Business News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some young Ghanaians have been sharing how dire the current economic crisis is having an impact on their incomes and livelihoods.



According to them, they can no longer afford to buy basic goods, items and services, as most of their purchasing powers have been eroded amid the current economic difficulties.



In a viral video shared on CediRates on the X platform, a young Ghanaian said he currently could not afford 'Digestive' biscuits which, to him, serves as comfort food.



He explained that the current price of the biscuit, which has gone up significantly, depicts how dire the economic situation has become for many.



“I can’t buy digestive chocolate biscuits anymore, that used to be my therapy like when I have stressful day, I’m going to eat that biscuit and I will be fine,” he shared.



Another Ghanaian also shared that he is unable to fill the tank of his car at the present seeing that the same tank he used to fill at about GH¢300 now goes for about GH¢1,800.



The views of these Ghanaians have since received varied sentiments and reactions on the X platform, which are almost similar to those of most people in the country.



This is also premised on the soaring inflationary pressures, rising costs living, poor revenue generation, exchange rate instability among others that have largely contributed to the current economic crisis in the country.



As a result of this, Ghana has entered into an agreement with the IMF for the 17th time to secure a bailout of $3 billion over a three-year period with the hopes of restoring macroeconomic stability, among others.



Watch the viral video below









What things could you afford in Ghana that you can’t now?



Kempinski swimming pool - 450 cedis pic.twitter.com/ppIE3Va8Xq — CediRates.com (@CediRates) November 19, 2023

MA/AE