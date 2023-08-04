I blame NDC, NPP for the non-functioning of Komenda sugar factory - Stephen Amoah

Business News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso constituency, Dr. Stephen Amoah has blamed the Akufo-Addo administration for the poor management of the Komenda Sugar Factory.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, Dr. Stephen Amoah told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that though the factory became ineffective under the previous Mahama government, the current administration is partly to blame because it also failed to plan well to resuscitate the factory.



" . . . I blame the NDC and my government that we have done a fine thing to create jobs but everyday we say the problem is sugarcane. So, what measures did we make into planning before we established that company that we couldn't think of availability of raw materials?. . .", he questioned.



He hoped the government will take investing largely in the agricultural sector seriously.



Narrowing his comment down to the government's "Planting for Food and Jobs" policy, Dr. Stephen Amoah noted that the policy "a very good concept. It's the best for the country, so we cut down on importation. So, we create jobs; so we have our own food security well-managed" but stressed that "at the end of day, what goes into the plan - the framework - the design of the value chain that can be modeled and that can be adjusted to meet aggregate demand?"



He believed the nation will be better off by retooling the economy and when Ghana ceases to depend on food imports.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:



