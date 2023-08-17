'I am scandalised' - Pius Hadzide on NDC's demo against 10% betting tax

Business News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has expressed shock at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to demonstrate against the 10% tax on bet winnings.



According to him, he is taken aback because the Minority Leader in Parliament, Ato Forson has called on government to ban betting in all forms.



Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, Mr Hadzide said, “I am pretty much scandalised listening to NDC, with the impression they are creating. If there is a problem with employment, in NDC’s view, young people should resort to betting, as a means of resolving whatever challenges young people are confronted with. I’m scandalised.”



“Let me just place it on record that, it is not just the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who has issues with betting and what betting can do to the value system of any country, even the Minority Leader, Ato Forson has called on the state to ban all forms of betting,” he pointed out.



According to the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress, the newly introduced 10% withholding tax on all gross gaming winnings will affect young Ghanaians who are engaged in betting.



The National Youth Organiser of the party, George Opare Addo, in a press statement said series of protests would be held including picketing the Ministry of Finance and other government offices across the country if government fails to abolish the tax.



