Hyundai, KIA to set up assembly plants in Ghana in 2022

Business News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Global automobile giants, Hyundai and Kia have signed agreements with the government to establish vehicle assembly plants in the country by the end of next year.



They join the likes of Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kantanka, Volkswagen & Sinotruck who have already established assembling plants in Ghana.



Announcing this development, Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, said Ghana's Auto Development programme is poised to create more jobs.



"Pleased to announce that Hyundai & KIA are set to establish assembly plants in Ghana by the end of 2022 to join Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kantanka, Volkswagen & Sinotruck. The Ghana Auto Development programme = 3,600 assembly & 6,600 manufacturing parts jobs in Ghana. #InvestforJobs



He further indicated Germany's commitment to assist Ghana to establish an auto desk at the ministry as well as the development of some selected industrial parks in the country.



“By the end of 2022, the Ghana Automotive Development Programme will lead to the establishment of four assembly plants; there will be some leading global auto manufacturing companies including Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kia and Hyundai in addition to the current vehicle assembly operations of Kantanka Automobile Limited, Volkswagen and Sinotruck” he disclosed.



The minister also commended the German Government, noting that cooperation through the special initiative would support the One-Stop Automotive Programme Management Unit which coordinates the implementation of the Ghana Automotive Development Programme and serve as a One-Stop-Centre for auto assembly companies and other stakeholders in the auto industry.



Ghana Automotive Development Programme



The government as part of its transformational agenda identified Vehicle Assembly and Automotive Components Manufacturing as a strategic anchor industry that will promote economic development in the country and provide incentives for auto manufacturers.



It thus launched the Ghana Automotive Development Policy, GAMDP, in August 2019 to promote the manufacture of automobiles for both the domestic market and the West African sub-region.









