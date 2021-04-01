Huawei committed to developing ICT talents in Ghana

Business News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Huawei

Since its operation in Ghana, Huawei has undertaken several initiatives to contribute meaningfully to the development of ICT in Ghana. Through its Tech for All Campaign, Huawei has undertaken several initiatives to nurture Ghana’s ICT talent pool.



Launched in 2015 and 2017 respectively the Huawei Seeds for the Future Programme and the ICT Academy Initiative has offered skilled ICT training to more than 5000 Ghanaian tertiary students and professionals in the ICT ecosystem.



In a brief documentary, get to explore how Huawei is working together with partners and Stakeholder to bridge the digital divide for the development and growth of Ghana’s ICT Talent ecosystem.



Click the link below to watch the documentary.







About Huawei



Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.



Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.



At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees by the end of 2018, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.



For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on: