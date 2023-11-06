How will Bawumia account for Ghanaians' unprecendented suffering? - Kwakye Ofosu asks

Business News of Monday, 6 November 2023

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has wondered how NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will have the moral temerity to come before Ghanaians and explain to the populace the factors that culminated in the economic quagmire that has rocked the country.



He further accused Dr Bawumia of delivering the worst economic conditions as the chairman of the Economic Management Team.



His comment comes after he reshared a video of Dr Bawumia during NPP's 2016 campaign stating that head potters, fishermen, farmers, industries, teachers, among all Ghanaians were suffering.



Reacting to the video on X formerly known as Twitter, Felix Kwakye Ofosu said, “Here is Bawumia screaming his lungs out in 2016 about everyone suffering, After delivering the worst economic conditions in 50 years as Chairman of the Economic Management Team, how is he going to account for the unprecedented suffering everyone is going through now?”



At the end of the presidential primaries held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the winner and is the flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.



Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share.



Meanwhile, it would be recalled that the government on July 1, 2022, announced its decision to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion financial bailout programme.



The IMF programme, according to the government is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



