You are here: HomeBusiness2024 02 08Article 1915785

Business News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How some Ghanaians on X are reacting to Bawumia's 'vision for Ghana' lecture

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, delivered a public lecture to outline his vision for the country if given the nod in the upcoming general elections.

In his address, Dr. Bawumia shared what he themed as ‘Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future.’

The two-hour lecture saw Dr. Bawumia make some pronouncements and pledges which he believes will move the country forward.

Some of these include the scrapping of certain taxes imposed by his own government, a downsized government, affordable housing measures, policies for natural resources, among other bold measures outlined.

Currently, Ghanaians on social media platform X have been sharing their varied sentiments on the lecture delivered by the vice president.

Many of them have also been posing various questions at Dr Bawumia, who has served as vice president in the governing NPP, and occasionally touted as an economic 'guru'.

For instance, some users have queried why, as Head of the Economic Management Team of government, he was not able to push his vision and policies through.

Others are also questioning whether the lecture was a subtle dig at his own government, which is currently under an IMF bailout.

See some reactions from users on X below





































MA/AE

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment