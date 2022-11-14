How ride-hailing services are dealing with card trips amidst economic crisis

Business News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian economy has in recent times plunged into destruction following the country's soaring inflation rate.



While commercial vehicle drivers have increased transport fares following the hike in fuel prices at various pumps, goods and services on the hand, have also shot up.



But the services and charges of online drivers remain a bit unsteady.



Though ride-hailing service companies have reviewed fare prices a little higher, the situation, the President of Online Drivers Union, Francis Tenge, has said was not enough.



In his view, inasmuch as card trips were good, as drivers will receive their pay in a week, it was a cause for worry as these drivers need cash to continue to stay in business.



He said it becomes worrisome if the service companies keep pushing card trip customers to them as drivers will not get cash to settle car owners as planned.



To end this problem, some drivers do decline the ride after finding out it is a card trip, leaving customers stranded.



He, therefore, appealed to ride-hailing companies to ensure cash trips outweigh card trips to allow drivers stay in business.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb business, he said, "Drivers don’t lose on card trips but the only problem is getting money now adays to buy fuel, you don’t have money at hand so the drivers prefer cash at hand to buy fuel in order to continue working so if the card trips become too much, that is where they have to wait for a week."



"The driver has to wait till Wednesday afternoon for the money to hit into his bank which he has to withdraw. By that time, car owners are demanding sales on Monday so that is the only disadvantage so if they can actually do something about it," he told GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



Francis Tenge also called the review in short-distance trips to GH¢20 or a minimum of GH¢15.



This, he said, will help cushion drivers in the wake of high petroleum products - petrol - diesel on the market.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











ESA/FNOQ