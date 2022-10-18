How can Ghana end up with a Vice President who cannot calculate inflation? - Adongo

Business News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has taken a swipe at the Vic President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his "inability" to solve Ghana's economic challenges.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia who is the Head of the Economic Management of the country has not been able to accurately calculate the inflation of the country and also ascertain the rate at which the cedi is depreciating.



Adongo said the Vice President is the one to blame for the economic woes in the country.



"However, in all of this, the context must clearly situate the main person behind the current economic anxiety and the mess we face. How did Ghana end up with a Vice President and Head of Economic Management team who cannot correctly calculate inflation or even the depreciation rate of the cedi and had to be thought this elementary lesson by one of the professionals of the NDC that he so gleefully touted as incompetent?" he queried.



The Ghana cedi has been ranked as the worst-performing currency against the US dollar in the world after it overtook Sri Lanka.



Inflation rates have continued rising to hit 37.2% in recent times.



Adongo noted that "the most important qualities, in my view, that the leader of the EMT must have are (a) credibility (b) a consensual approach underpinned by balanced thinking. My view is that Bawumia lacks these qualities. Credibility is key because stakeholders must trust your utterances and believe in your good intentions."



He however stated that leaders of EMT must know when to reconsider their actions and initiatives and be bold to admit failures when they occur.



"Nations such as the UK and the USA have in recent times had leaders of their economic management team admit failures, accept blame, and chart a new course based on scientific evidence," he said.



