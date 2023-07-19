How Twitter users reacted to brief outage of WhatsApp

Business News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Social media platforms were buzzing with confusion and frustration as reports emerged of WhatsApp experiencing a temporary outage on July 19, 2023, around 8:12 PM. Users took to various social media platforms particularly Twitter to express their concerns over the malfunctioning of the popular messaging app.
The reports of an outage spread rapidly, leaving users puzzled as they struggled to determine the cause behind the disruption. Many users shared their experiences and concerns, seeking answers from the online community.
One Twitter user, Yolo, questioned, "What's wrong with my WhatsApp?" while another expressed frustration, stating, "Why is WhatsApp not working? I have bought 2GB of Airtel data."
Another user stated, "WhatsApp is down," while another pondered, "Thinking of where to post all the memes I downloaded today while WhatsApp is down."
Read some of the messages below:
we’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 19, 2023
Me: thinking of where to post all the meme I download today while WhatsApp is down pic.twitter.com/8kbQqtEkvd— Educated Street Boy ???????? (@Oyeyemijr) July 19, 2023
Why is my WhatsApp not working I’ve just bought 2gb airtel data pic.twitter.com/NI06gktvn6— ye⚡️ (@1boreen_ye) July 19, 2023
Elon Musk at Twitter headquarters celebrating after successfully hacking whatsApp. ???? pic.twitter.com/X0Tfgc89mh— Czar Toreto (@Trendingken) July 19, 2023
*WhatsApp is down*— UtdImmaculate (@tha_immaculate) July 19, 2023
Elon Musk: pic.twitter.com/TNAItn5dZH
WhatsApp is down!— BIG D???? (@BigDujar) July 19, 2023
Everybody coming to Twitter to confirm if it's only them #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/VdW0uHmkkc
WhatsApp is down— Mr Black⁛ (@MrBlackOG) July 19, 2023
Mark Zuckerberg: "We're working tirelessly to resolve the issues" pic.twitter.com/u0dhWFmM3l
Whatsapp down— ????still pretty (@NuJhayhne) July 19, 2023
Everyone to Twitter: pic.twitter.com/wgRVRlpLAA
What If both WhatsApp and Twitter is down at the same time.— SEUN???????? (@_oluwaseun9) July 19, 2023
Which App do i run to confirm? pic.twitter.com/JJ2L36yreM
Someone leaked Allegri's number and now Whatsapp is down... Max is the Matrix pic.twitter.com/YCUDXbGNA6— Jjuli (@jjuli_007) July 19, 2023
Me confirming that not only my whatsapp messing up ???? pic.twitter.com/3UHXzlzgLX— Wazzy Fund (@wazzy_fund) July 19, 2023
Shey na my WhatsApp or WhatsApp get problem generally pic.twitter.com/RwJHnP4IVM— Lordsky (@Lordsky02) July 19, 2023
Some people don’t even know WhatsApp is down, nobody dey text them???????? pic.twitter.com/GmFF2cUwtA— ????b???????????? (@abazwhyllzz) July 19, 2023