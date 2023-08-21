You are here: HomeBusiness2023 08 21Article 1828841

Business News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How NAM1's Payboy promise to pay customer in 2025 causes stir on social media

Micro-blogging site - Twitter - now X has been buzzing for the past hours after a screenshot about Menzgold promising to pay customers in two years surfaced online.

Following the directions given by the Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, for customers to purchase Menzgold Digital Verification Access Card at GH¢650 from Payboy Agents for their transactions to be verified before they are paid, some customers have tried out the process.

A Menzgold customer named David who tried the process received a message informing him that he would receive his locked-up cash by March 2025.

"Dear cherished client, congratulations on your successful indebted gold trade transaction validation. Kindly take note that, you are scheduled for payment of your gold quantity value on or before 2025-03-20," the message read.

Reacting to this, some Twitter users have labelled NAM1 as a scammer who is finding other ways to dupe unsuspected persons and Menzgold customers.

"This Nam 1 guy is a scam, big scam," one said.

Another tweep stated that, "Confident trickster, he is psychologically ridiculing the minds of ghanaians in a sense that u might not know whether u will get your money or not so it better u pay that money to be told another story."

Read some tweets below;