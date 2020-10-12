Business News of Monday, 12 October 2020

How IVI Global Investments is making an impact worldwide

Maurice Aouad, CEO IVI real estate developers/, brokers

IVI real estate developers/brokers commenced operations with the mission of being the number one real estate brokerage company in Ghana, United Kingdom and, extending our service to the world as a whole, providing exclusive homes and striving to be the company with the most satisfied clients/residents.



IVI global investments ltd is the first and currently the only Ghanaian real estate brokerage company to receive the 40under40 award which is an award that identifies, honor and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age forty from a wide range of industries we cover, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service and have risen the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age as a result of this.



The Chief Executive officer, MR Maurice Aouad, IVI real estate developers/, brokers, was a partaker in this prestigious award due to his hard work and diligence in the hospitality industry. At 33, this award-winning entrepreneur has thoroughly imbibed the meaning of resilience & perseverance no matter the challenges he encountered or personal circumstances.



From his early years in the media working with key stakeholders at the time to his emergence as a front runner when it came to alternative lease options real estate development and brokerage, which ended up being very lucrative because it allowed investors to earn a decent return but also control availability based on their schedule. He also serves as a gateway for the diaspora to purchase investment properties in Ghana and the United Kingdom backed by realistic data.



“The year of return 2019/2020 served as a stress test for the hospitality sector and he passed with flying colors, with this surety, we find ourselves at the precipitous of a new narrative in the definition of who we are and what IVI real estate developers/brokers stand for essentially also because we appreciate the values we have been taught hence why are working hard to create a symbiotic relationship to merge a new age of thinking with the core values we take pride in as Ghanaians”



The founder of IVI real estate developers/brokers are real estate developers/brokers with extensive professional experience in real estate - decided to bring out the beauty and elegance of real estate in Ghana, and pioneer a completely fresh approach to property sales and rentals. The core pillars of IVI global investments ltd is built on lessons learned from the dying model of the traditional real estate agency.



The motivation to rethink the agent’s approach to property sales began with an internal desire to rectify the negative connotation attached to members of our industry; to remind ourselves of who the true client is (the Seller who pays the commission), to challenge the traditional sales methodologies that have been entrenched (and remained unchanged) for decades, and to prioritize business integrity over quick money.



Often when we think about success stories like Bolt – a taxi service that owns no taxis, or Google – a single place to search for information about anything; one cannot help but say that in hindsight, the solution was obvious. Simple, but obvious! The creation of IVI global investments ltd (Property Brokers) had the same notion – do what feels right, while truly whole-heartedly putting the Sellers/Buyers’ needs first. Listen to one’s gut, and hope that one’s moral compass always points to be realistic.





In the years leading up to the launch of IVI real estate developers/brokers, many debates were had amongst the founders, their staff, past clients, and other professionals in the industry as to how they could break away from the typical tell-you-anything-that-you-want-to-hear to get a mandate or sign an offer, sales approach that is so heavily engrained in the Ghana real estate industry.



As our business evolves, we will continue to question everything that we do to ensure that we are operating in the most efficient manner possible, and the best interests of our Sellers, Buyers, and the public at large. The change had to start with someone, and we sincerely believe that through our interactions with hundreds of Sellers and Buyers each year, our message will spread, and our influence will be felt amongst the communities in which we operate. Hopefully, in time, our presence and methodologies will put pressure on other estate agencies to adjust their actions, attitudes, and fees for the real benefit of every Ghana citizen.



Making an Impact



IVI global investments ltd corporate social responsibility and philanthropy are essential elements of our mission and culture. Driven by our strategic focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, community engagement, and environmental sustainability, we strive to be socially accountable to ourselves, our stakeholders, and the public.



TRUTH



IVI global investments ltd Property Brokers will always provide good, honest, and open advice to their clients. We will also communicate to the public the truth of the real estate industry through articles (in the press and online) and direct communication with our clients.



INNOVATION



IVI global investments ltd Property Brokers' unique strategies will offer our clients a ‘New Way’ in property sales. These strategies will help to improve the image of the real estate industry through honest property advice, consistent property valuing, more discreet advertising, and convenient viewing times for the seller, and more appropriate sales commissions.



ALTRUISM



Altruism is the unselfish regard or concern for the welfare or benefit of others. IVI global investments ltd Property Brokers will always remain altruistic in our approach. We promise to give true property advice, which is imperative for every seller and buyer in the market today. IVI global investments ltd Property Brokers also has a strong commitment to real social issues.



To be true to the company philosophy, IVI global investments ltd growth had to be organic - where every sales consultant that represents our brand, is hand-picked, and nurtured through extensive in-house training of not only how to be a great salesperson, but also how to reflect our core beliefs of TRUTH, INNOVATION, and ALTRUISM through every single interaction that they have with Buyers and Sellers.



Most of our consultants are young professionals with no previous real estate experience – meaning that they have not been badly influenced by the bad habits of the industry, are energetic, and keen to build a sustainable, long-term career in the business.



While Ghana has partially opened her borders and life getting back to normal, IVI PROPERTIES GHANA heeds to all safety measures and guidelines provided by the government of Ghana to ensure the safety of families, personnel, expatriate looking to reside in Ghana to get their well -desired, classy and elegant properties both for rental and sales, with our virtual viewing in place and a team of dynamic young people who understand the demands of the industry and work hard to deliver the best of services to our clients we assure you the best of service.



