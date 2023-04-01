You are here: HomeBusiness2023 04 01Article 1741886

Business News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Ghanaians on social media reacted to passage of three new taxes

Parliament House of Ghana Parliament House of Ghana

The Parliament of Ghana has passed three new taxes as part of government's plans to raise about GH¢4 billion annually in domestic revenue mobilization.

The three new taxes are Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

Some Ghanaians are not happy about the new development as the country still faces economic crises, coupled with inflation, and E-Levy among others.

The new taxes were passed in Parliament during an extended sitting on Friday, March 31, 2023, after facing opposition from the Minority Caucus in the House but the Majority.

As part of measures to meet the criteria set by the IMF to qualify for a bailout, the government has completed tariff adjustment by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Publication of the Auditor-General’s Report on COVID-19 spending, and Onboarding of Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and Road Fund on Ghana integrated financial management information system (GIFMIS).

The government says that with the passage of the new taxes Ghana will recover form the economic crises it current;y faces.

Here are some reactions below:













