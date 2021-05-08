HortiFresh to engage the youth on business opportunities in Agriculture.

Business News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Stephen Armah, Contributor

Agriculture is mainly seen as a backward activity left for the aged in the country, but this is a sector that employs about 33% of total workforce in the country. To the youth, it is described as the last choice of employability.



To leverage on business opportunities for the youth in Agribusiness, HortiFresh a programme supported by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands which prioritizes commercial agriculture in its strategic plan of moving from trade to aid will host a virtual roundtable zoom youth meeting on 12th May, 2021 at 10: am.



The meeting seek to provide a platform for the youth in the horticulture sector to share in the experience of successful agribusiness partners.



This would create market opportunities for youth in the agribusiness as well as providing understanding of the agribusiness dynamics in the 21st century.

The youth are urged to join the virtual roundtable meeting to unearth the business subtleties in agriculture for employment and good livelihood.