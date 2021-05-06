Holiday-shortened week begins on positive note as GSE trading activity surge

Business News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: SAS Ghana

Market Summary



The benchmark index advanced by 110.88 points (+4.33%) as a result of gains in four stocks to begin the holiday-shortened week at 2,672.83 with a year-to-date return of 37.64%.



The market capitalization was up 1.87% to settle at GH¢61.96 billion.



The GSE Financial Index increased by 4.63 points (+0.25%) due to price appreciation in Societe Generale (+3.70%) and Standard Chartered (+0.22%) to close at 1,881.70 with a year-to-date return of 5.55%.



The SAS Manufacturing Index rose 47.10 points (+3.58%) on the back of Guinness Ghana (+9.09%) to close at 1,363.28 with a year-to-date return of -19.87%.



Trading activity surged as 4,065,539 shares valued at GH¢5,251,026 changed hands from 604,975 shares valued at GH¢894,538 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by both volumes and value, accounting for 96.03% of the total volumes traded and 91.77% of the total value traded.



We anticipate activity levels to increase.