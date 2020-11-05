Business News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: GNA

Ho Sector Command of GRA Customs Division achieves more than 70 per cent of target

Assistant Commissioner of GRA, Mr Samuel K. Foli, Ho Sector Commander

The Ho Sector Command of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Division has achieved about 72 per cent of its target of GHC 26.2 million for the first nine months of the year.



The Sector, however, mobilised GHC 18.8 million for the third-quarter far above the target of GHC 14 million for the year.



Within the same period in 2019, the Sector mobilised GHC 9.8 Million from a target of GHC 4.6 Million.



Assistant Commissioner of GRA, Mr Samuel K. Foli, Ho Sector Commander, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said despite the COVID-19 pandemic and associated inhibitions, the Command was optimistic of exceeding the set target for the year.



He said though the country’s frontiers with its neighbours were closed to human traffic, goods were exempted allowing for business to continue.



Mr Foli said patrols were stepped up at the frontiers and known unapproved routes usually used by smugglers to enforce compliance and rake in revenues.



He said its personnel at the border continue to diligently observe the safety protocols in their daily contacts with drivers who bring in their goods.



The Customs Division is responsible for the collection of Import Duty, Import VAT, Export Duty, Petroleum Tax, Import Excise and other taxes, levies and fees. The Customs Division also ensures the protection of revenue by preventing smuggling.





