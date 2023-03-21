Ho Airport, GRA and others disconnected from national power grid

Business News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Volta Regional branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana has disconnected some customers from the national power grid.



The power distribution company from March 20, 2023, embarked on a nationwide revenue mobilization exercise to recoup unpaid bills.



The exercise in the Volta and Oti regions commenced in all eleven districts and was supervised by the regional branch of ECG.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, ECG disconnected the power supply of Ho Airport for owing GH¢63,000, GRA Office for owing GH¢55,000, CEPS training academy for owing GH¢80,000 and Ho Technical University for owing GH¢402,000.



The others affected by the exercise were Volta Serene Hotel, Abutia Stone Quarry, University of Health and Allied Sciences, and Ho Technical University for owing unpaid bills to the ECG.



But to avert a further power crisis, the University of Health and Allied Sciences has paid GH¢1 million out of GH¢1.4million owed to the ECG while the Ho technical university paid GH¢200,000 to settle part of its debt.



Meanwhile, the ECG plans to retrieve a debt of GH¢5.7 billion nationwide through the exercise as customers in the Volta Region owe the company about GH¢292 million.



The ECG plans to visit some companies within the Ho Municipality to retrieve the amounts for the unpaid power bills.







