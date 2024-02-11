'His legacy will never be forgotten' - Access Bank Plc confirms Group CEO's demise

Business News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Access Bank Plc have confirmed the demise of its Group CEO Herbert Wigwe who died along with five others in a helicopter crash which occurred in California-USA on February 9, 2024.



Herbert Wigwe who co-founded Access Bank was said to be on his way to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas. He is reported to have died along with his wife and son as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjoa, a former president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.



The Bank in a post shared via X on Sunday February 11 wrote, “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings.”



“Herbert’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to social impact initiatives have left an indelible mark on Access Holdings and the communities we serve. His legacy will never be forgotten,” the Bank added.



Herbert Wigwe has over the years played an instrumental role in Africa’s financial sector championing various banking service reforms through the Access Holdings conglomerate.



In 2018, Access Bank became the largest bank in Nigeria after it purchased fellow competitor Diamond Bank. The bank, has through the years expanded its operations in Africa and beyond with plans of opening a new banking service in Asia this year.



Access Bank was founded in 1989.



Herbert Wigwe who was also philanthropist and entrepreneur was set to officially open his own university in Nigeria, Wigwe University later in September this year.





