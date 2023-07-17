Hike in commodity prices: Spare parts dealers appeal for a reduction in import duties

Business News of Monday, 17 July 2023

A remarkable increase in the prices of goods and commodities on the market is a menace that continues to gnaw at Ghanaians.



In the year 2022 and the first half of 2023, the country has witnessed an astronomical measure of hikes in some basic commodities like bread, water, sugar, and salt among others.



Among several Ghanaians who are complaining and appealing for remedies to this canker are car spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai.



In a bid to drive home the need to solve this issue, GhanaWeb sought to find out real figures from real people by interacting with some traders of spare parts at Abossey Okai on Sunday, July 16, 2023, and these are some of the things they had to say:



“I am into transport so many times, I do come here to buy spare parts and whatever. But the prices that were given to me last three years, today as I came, in fact, the prices have been doubled and so the way our system is going is quite unfortunate. Because what I know is first, prices used to be very low but right now, all things have gone up now and so I want to appeal to the government to do something about how things are going. Because everybody is trying to find ways to let’s say increase prices. And if you ask these people the reason why they have allowed prices to go higher, they will tell you that when they also go to the port to bring the things, is the same way the prices are increased. So, if the government can do something small about the prices, I think it will be better,” a car owner GhanaWeb spoke with appealed.



“Last month I sold Toyota Camry 2018 for GH¢25,000 but now the price is GH¢45,000. Some also went for their goods when the dollar inflation was high so they can’t reduce prices to prevent the collapse of their businesses. Now we need all the prices of goods to be the same,” another dealer said.



“Things are expensive these days and people are not buying so we are appealing to the government to reduce things,” a trader in spare parts added.



